Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,365.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,892.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

