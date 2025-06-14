Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

