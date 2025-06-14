Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and traded as low as $50.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 117,258 shares trading hands.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 177,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

