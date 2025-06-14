Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 179,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

