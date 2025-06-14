Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

UnitedHealth Group, Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, Salesforce, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial services sector—banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses, asset managers and payment processors—whose revenues come primarily from interest income, fees and commissions on financial products. They offer investors exposure to the sector’s profitability and risk profile, which is influenced by credit markets, interest rate fluctuations and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,024. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.88 and a 200 day moving average of $479.36.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 13,698,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,882,570. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.57.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. 17,685,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,159,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $77.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.54. 3,472,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,429. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 42,802,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,993,484. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

