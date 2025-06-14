Fintech Stocks To Follow Today – June 12th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, Janover, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to innovate, automate, or streamline traditional financial services—ranging from payments and lending to investing, insurance, and blockchain solutions. Investors in fintech stocks typically seek exposure to high-growth, digitally driven business models, though these companies can also face volatility from rapid technological change and evolving regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,370.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,318.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,070.71. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,475,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 1,560,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of -6.96. Janover has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 255,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,398. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

