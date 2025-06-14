Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 204,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.