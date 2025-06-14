Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GG Group Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the third quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 115,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

