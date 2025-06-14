FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 99,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAPR. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $4,712,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000.

NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

