Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,982,436 shares changing hands.

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current year.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

