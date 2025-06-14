Glj Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Glj Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.27 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Glj Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.