Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

