Guggenheim Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $7,142,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chewy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chewy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

