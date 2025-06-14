Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

