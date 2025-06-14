Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,986,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE HAL opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

