Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.