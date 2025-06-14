Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 148.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

