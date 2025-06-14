Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6,870.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 209,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

