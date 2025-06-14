Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 10,008 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,571,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

