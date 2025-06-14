Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,442 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,798,021.12. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,113 shares of company stock worth $8,568,964. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.