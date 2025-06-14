Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average is $252.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,338 shares of company stock worth $56,281,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

