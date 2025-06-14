Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTX

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.