Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,956 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Nucor Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE NUE opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.