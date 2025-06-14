Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 34.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Copa by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

CPA stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

