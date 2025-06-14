Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,117 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT opened at $13.71 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

