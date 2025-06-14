Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.