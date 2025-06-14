Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,218,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

View Our Latest Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.