Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in MSCI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 116,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in MSCI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.36. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.32 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

