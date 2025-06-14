Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Redwire worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.53. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. Analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDW. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

