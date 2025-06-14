Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.