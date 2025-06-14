Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3,351.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.