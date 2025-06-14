Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3,351.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE XPRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
