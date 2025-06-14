Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 259,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

