Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1,995.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VLO opened at $134.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

