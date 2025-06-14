Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $882,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

