Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $5,460,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $9,470,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ODD opened at $72.28 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.