Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,090 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvePoint by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AvePoint by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after buying an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $36,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $18,067,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 4,694.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 823,423 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -371.73 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,089,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

