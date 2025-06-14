Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.08.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $1,449,914.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,290. This trade represents a 33.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

