Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $721,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Garmin Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

