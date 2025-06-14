Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $787,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,636 shares in the company, valued at $51,602,343.60. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,309 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

