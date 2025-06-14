Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $795,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 385.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

