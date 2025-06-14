Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $916,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,349,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,512. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

AtriCure Trading Down 2.2%

ATRC opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

