Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $992,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

