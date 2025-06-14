Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $684,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 70.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $2,554,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clear Secure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.22. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

