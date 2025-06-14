Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $867,000 Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 174,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 268,899 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SuRo Capital

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,259.94. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised SuRo Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 801.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

