Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DHI opened at $122.99 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.