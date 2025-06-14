Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $404.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

