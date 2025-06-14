Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,995 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $501.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

