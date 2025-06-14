Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,796 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,796 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after purchasing an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

