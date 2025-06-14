Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,334 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

