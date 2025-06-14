Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5,200.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.4%

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

